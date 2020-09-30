EtherGem Price Up 28.4% Over Last 7 Days (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, EtherGem has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $221,436.89 and $21,207.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042742 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.59 or 0.05241528 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009256 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057501 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033657 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.