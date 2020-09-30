Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (18.86) (($0.25)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

EMAN traded down GBX 3.41 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 75.59 ($0.99). 27,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 million and a P/E ratio of 31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.12. Everyman Media Group has a 12-month low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 232 ($3.03).

About Everyman Media Group

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 22 venues with 69 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

