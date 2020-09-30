Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (18.86) (($0.25)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
EMAN traded down GBX 3.41 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 75.59 ($0.99). 27,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 million and a P/E ratio of 31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.12. Everyman Media Group has a 12-month low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 232 ($3.03).
About Everyman Media Group
Recommended Story: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.