Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Up 64.6% in September

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,203,200 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the August 31st total of 1,338,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,016.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVKIF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 957. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63.

Several research firms recently commented on EVKIF. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

