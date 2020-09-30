Evotec (ETR:EVT) Shares Up 0.7%

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €22.38 ($26.33) and last traded at €22.29 ($26.22). 275,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.14 ($26.05).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 96.91.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

