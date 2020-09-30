Exosis (EXO) Price Tops $0.0658 on Exchanges

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. Exosis has a market capitalization of $29,793.71 and $1,161.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000608 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,819.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.17 or 0.03338038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $228.77 or 0.02114333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00428614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.46 or 0.00983957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.00627080 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00050008 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011517 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 617,482 coins and its circulating supply is 452,482 coins. Exosis' official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis' official message board is forum.exosis.org .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

