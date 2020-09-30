eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells $823,400.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $823,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,894,920 shares in the company, valued at $613,223,856.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 30th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,642,400.00.
- On Monday, August 31st, Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $880,800.00.
- On Monday, August 17th, Penny Sanford sold 230,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $7,792,400.00.
- On Thursday, July 30th, Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $404,200.00.
Shares of NASDAQ EXPI traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.34. 798,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,413. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.27 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. eXp World Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $46.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in eXp World by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.
About eXp World
eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.