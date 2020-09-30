eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells $823,400.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $823,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,894,920 shares in the company, valued at $613,223,856.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,642,400.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $880,800.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Penny Sanford sold 230,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $7,792,400.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $404,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.34. 798,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,413. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.27 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. eXp World Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $46.58.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $353.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.30 million. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in eXp World by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

