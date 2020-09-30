FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Short Interest Update

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a growth of 85.1% from the August 31st total of 61,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In related news, CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $51,910.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,188 shares in the company, valued at $59,411.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in FBL Financial Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in FBL Financial Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in FBL Financial Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,209 shares during the period. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFG stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.76. 1,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,096. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FBL Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.28.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

FFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on FBL Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Sidoti lowered FBL Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

