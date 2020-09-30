Fireball (FIRE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $975.00

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Fireball has traded 43.8% higher against the US dollar. One Fireball token can currently be bought for approximately $3.16 or 0.00029201 BTC on exchanges. Fireball has a total market cap of $68,147.93 and $975.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00678986 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.04 or 0.02262865 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001767 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010475 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008267 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000621 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023458 BTC.

About Fireball

FIRE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 21,551 tokens. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fireball Token Trading

Fireball can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

