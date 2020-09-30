First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

FMBH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,214. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $417.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.03 million. Analysts anticipate that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

