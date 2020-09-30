First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.40 and last traded at $48.08. 14,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 44,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80.

Get First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 76.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 113,741 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 59.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 66,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 24,577 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 16.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.