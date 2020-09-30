Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Up 93.4% in September

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,300 shares, a growth of 93.4% from the August 31st total of 323,800 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 961,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FVRR shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

FVRR traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.92. 19,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.26 and a 200 day moving average of $72.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.91 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $145.95.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.54 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel London III Associates L.P. boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel London III Associates L.P. now owns 20,412,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,226 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,777,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Fiverr International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 131,270 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth approximately $751,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

