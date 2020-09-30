FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE) shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.65 and last traded at $52.48. 2,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 36,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GQRE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund during the second quarter worth $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000.

