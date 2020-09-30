FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDY)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.05. 24,241 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 9,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96.

