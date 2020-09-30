FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Trading 0.2% Higher

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.76 and last traded at $20.68. Approximately 129,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 198,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 127.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

