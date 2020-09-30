FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESGG) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESGG) traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.11 and last traded at $109.84. 275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.24.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.35 and a 200 day moving average of $100.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund by 69.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund by 89.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter.

