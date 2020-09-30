FLIP Price Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. FLIP has a market capitalization of $252,672.95 and approximately $70.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FLIP has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00270049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00040868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00092306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.45 or 0.01610974 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00181418 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.