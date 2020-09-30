Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FND. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.10.

FND stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.80. 1,048,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,141. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.12. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.06.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 43,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $2,570,332.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,498,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 132,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,126.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,200,811 shares of company stock valued at $418,150,417. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,815,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,070,000 after acquiring an additional 528,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,230,000 after acquiring an additional 785,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,591,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,694,000 after acquiring an additional 264,213 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,171,000 after acquiring an additional 119,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,320 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

