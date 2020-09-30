Flowchain (FLC) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Flowchain has a total market cap of $312,513.16 and approximately $732.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00003273 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. In the last week, Flowchain has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042742 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.59 or 0.05241528 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009256 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057501 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033657 BTC.

About Flowchain

FLC is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

