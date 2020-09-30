Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.10. Foot Locker posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,581,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,279. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 77,317 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Foot Locker by 5.7% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.