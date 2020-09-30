Foresight 4 VCT (LON:FTF) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Foresight 4 VCT plc (LON:FTF) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.65). Approximately 15,483 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 12,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.66).

The company has a market capitalization of $96.07 million and a PE ratio of 18.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.84.

About Foresight 4 VCT (LON:FTF)

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust. The Company is an investment company, which invests in unquoted or alternative investment market (AIM)-listed companies in the United Kingdom. Its investment objective is to provide private investors with attractive returns from a portfolio of investments in fast-growing unquoted companies in the United Kingdom.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight 4 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight 4 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.