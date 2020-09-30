Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV) were down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76). Approximately 3,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.77).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 57.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 57.91. The company has a market capitalization of $120.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73.

About Foresight VCT (LON:FTV)

Foresight VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to make investments in unquoted or alternative investment market (AiM)-listed companies in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in ordinary shares, planned exit shares and infrastructure shares. The investment objective of the ordinary shares fund is to provide private investors with attractive returns from a portfolio of investments in unquoted companies in the United Kingdom.

