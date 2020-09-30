Fountain (FTN) Market Cap Tops $1.03 Million

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Fountain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $37,230.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00266414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00040734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00092543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.34 or 0.01608986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00181908 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.