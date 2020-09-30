Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.11 and last traded at $38.89. 7,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 25,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares during the period.

