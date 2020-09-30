FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

FSNUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded FRESENIUS SE &/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FRESENIUS SE &/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

FSNUY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 24,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,396. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.26. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter. FRESENIUS SE &/S had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

