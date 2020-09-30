FRMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

FRMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FRMO traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,575. FRMO has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29.

FRMO Company Profile

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

