Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT):

9/28/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

9/25/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/25/2020 – Fulgent Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from $13.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/25/2020 – Fulgent Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/2/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/28/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/27/2020 – Fulgent Genetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Fulgent Genetics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Fulgent Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/12/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/5/2020 – Fulgent Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ FLGT traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,578. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $885.49 million, a P/E ratio of 333.69 and a beta of 1.90. Fulgent Genetics Inc has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $58,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 472,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,859.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $53,771.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,281,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,676,339.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,514. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 788,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 451,351 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 667,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 117,812 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 477,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 192,544 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 435.5% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 327,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 266,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $1,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

