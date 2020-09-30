Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Shares of FLGT traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.04. 1,205,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $885.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $159,965.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,236.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $55,051.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 603,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,819,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,514. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

