Future Farm Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Short Interest Down 53.9% in September

Future Farm Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the August 31st total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Future Farm Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 145,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,232. Future Farm Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.
About Future Farm Technologies
