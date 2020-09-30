Future Farm Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Short Interest Down 53.9% in September

Future Farm Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the August 31st total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Future Farm Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 145,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,232. Future Farm Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

About Future Farm Technologies

Future Farm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of agriculture through indoor plant growth technology and through the production of wholesale and retail cannabis products, including hemp. It holds interest in California, Massachusetts, Florida, Maine, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vancouver and Newfoundland.

