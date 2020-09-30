Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Short Interest Update

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the August 31st total of 489,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 840.3 days.

Future stock remained flat at $$22.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Future has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.38.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, gaming and entertainment, music, creative and photography, home interest, education, and television, as well as hobbies and knowledge, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Media and Magazine.

