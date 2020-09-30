FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Get FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FVCB remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,210. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.