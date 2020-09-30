Gadsden Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GADS) Short Interest Down 49.7% in September

Gadsden Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GADS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the August 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GADS remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,492. Gadsden Properties has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

About Gadsden Properties

Gadsden Properties, Inc is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States.

