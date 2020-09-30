GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GPRK. Eight Capital upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of GeoPark from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

NYSE GPRK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.36. 54,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,596. GeoPark has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $438.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $55.65 million during the quarter. GeoPark had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GeoPark will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 37.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 22.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

