Giant (GIC) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, Giant has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Giant coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.89, $18.98, $31.10 and $20.33. Giant has a total market capitalization of $94,348.94 and approximately $5,987.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Giant

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,409,739 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

