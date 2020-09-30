Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on GEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy stock traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$21.58. 684,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.25. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 18.35. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$10.96 and a one year high of C$28.34.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$794.47 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 113.95%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.