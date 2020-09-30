Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

NASDAQ GLAD traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $7.41. 149,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,262. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.14 million, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.54. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 million. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

