Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of GAIN stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $9.10. 174,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,744. The company has a market cap of $302.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 4.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,636,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 273,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 247,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 114,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 201,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

