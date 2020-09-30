GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. GMS reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $802.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.40 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMS. Nomura raised their target price on shares of GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GMS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,413. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.61. GMS has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $32.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in GMS by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in GMS by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

