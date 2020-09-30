GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $809.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) will announce sales of $809.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $802.56 million and the highest is $815.00 million. GMS posted sales of $861.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. GMS had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $802.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

GMS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. 265,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. GMS has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 9.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,095,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,960,000 after acquiring an additional 181,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in GMS by 233.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,487 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 5.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,736,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,695,000 after acquiring an additional 95,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in GMS by 15.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after acquiring an additional 171,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 37.2% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 903,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,207,000 after acquiring an additional 244,636 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

