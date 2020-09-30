GoChain (GO) Price Hits $0.0090

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Binance, Bilaxy and Upbit. In the last seven days, GoChain has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. GoChain has a total market cap of $9.39 million and approximately $263,749.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00270049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00040868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00092306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.45 or 0.01610974 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00181418 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,105,044,576 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,044,583 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain

Buying and Selling GoChain

GoChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Bilaxy, Kucoin, DragonEX, Binance and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

