Golden Hope Mines (CVE:GNH) Stock Price Up 14.8%

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Golden Hope Mines Ltd (CVE:GNH)’s stock price rose 14.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 118,633 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 57,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market cap of $2.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07.

About Golden Hope Mines (CVE:GNH)

Golden Hope Mines Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and base metal projects in Canada. Its flagship project is the Bellechasse-Timmins gold deposit located in Southeastern Quebec. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

