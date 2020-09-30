GoldMoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Shares Up 0.8%

GoldMoney Inc (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.82. 38,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 41,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.

GoldMoney Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)

Goldmoney Inc operates a gold based financial network that enables clients to use vaulted gold as money. It operates a platform to buy, transfer, earn, and sell physical allocated gold. The company also provides precious metals custody and wealth services, trading and execution, card services, tax free retirement accounts, and independent research to high net worth individual investors and institutions; and deals in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers, as well as operates a gold and platinum jewelry online shop.

