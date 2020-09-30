Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

GSHD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.59. 103,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,691. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.61. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $115.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 2,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $169,550.88. Also, major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 8,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $669,122.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 474,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,248,139.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,650 shares of company stock valued at $38,833,245 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,382,000 after buying an additional 190,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 985,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,049,000 after buying an additional 326,183 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 801,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,227,000 after buying an additional 43,316 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7,977.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 678,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after buying an additional 670,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,804,000 after buying an additional 143,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.