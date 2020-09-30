Graviocoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $780.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $324,422.35 and approximately $780.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00270049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00040868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00092306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.45 or 0.01610974 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00181418 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,346,729,273 coins and its circulating supply is 1,144,934,272 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

