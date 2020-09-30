Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Short Interest Up 87.0% in September

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the August 31st total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ETHE traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. 136,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,998. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $259.52.

