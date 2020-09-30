Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSO) Short Interest Update

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRSO remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 14,355,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,766,703. Grow Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Get Grow Solutions alerts:

About Grow Solutions

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc provides products and services to the regulated legal cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. Its operations focus on the retail sale and distribution of indoor and outdoor garden supplies and grow equipment, including for the legal growing of cannabis.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Grow Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grow Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.