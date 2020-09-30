Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSO) Short Interest Update

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRSO remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 14,355,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,766,703. Grow Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
About Grow Solutions
See Also: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Grow Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grow Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.