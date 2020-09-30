Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Cut to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

Shares of NYSE ASR traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.03. The company had a trading volume of 49,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,518. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a one year low of $82.08 and a one year high of $210.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $75.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.26 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,713,000. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,539,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,226,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,276,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,001,000. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

