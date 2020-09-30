Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Receives $156.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASR. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV alerts:

ASR stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.03. 49,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,518. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a fifty-two week low of $82.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.92.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $75.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.26 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 228.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the second quarter worth $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 42.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 25.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.