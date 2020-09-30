Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

GGAL has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:GGAL traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 762,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,710. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 233.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 17.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

