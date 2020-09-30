GXChain (GXC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.54 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00004332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $30.54 million and $11.73 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001426 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000197 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001112 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

