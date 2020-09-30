Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of Hanger stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 198,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,534. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. Hanger has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $28.16.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $233.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.33 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,062 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $17,731,000 after purchasing an additional 81,309 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 780,124 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 571,518 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 76,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after buying an additional 46,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 374,862 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

